Former Mt. Vernon teacher pleads guilty to child seduction charges

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
MT. VERNON, IN (WFIE) -

A former Mount Vernon school teacher pleaded guilty to two felony counts of child seduction.

Camella Rodgers was accused of having a sexual relationship with a high school girl who was underage. We're told the girl was not Rodgers student.

Rodgers entered a guilty plea on May 30.

She is set to be sentenced June 28.

