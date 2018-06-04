Sculpture honoring Nicky Hayden unveiled in Owensboro

A new tribute to MotoGP world champ Nicky Hayden was unveiled Friday.

The sculpture, honoring the Owensboro native and champion racer, was unveiled on the front lawn of the Owensboro Convention Center.

The Nicky Hayden sculpture is officially unveiled! pic.twitter.com/NHtO4YYPPc — Katie Kapusta (@Katie14News) June 8, 2018

Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson also declared June 9 as Nicky Hayden Day. The date was selected in honor of Hayden's racing number, 69.

"It is with great pride that we as a community have the opportunity to continue the Kentucky Kid's legacy in his hometown," said Mayor Watson. "We will have a lasting memorial to commemorate his accomplishments to not only OBKY, but to the world. I want to thank the Hayden family for allowing us to partner with them on this truly eventful day."

