Central HS grad Meyer bound for U.S. Open

Come next week an Evansville native will look to make his mark on the PGA Tour when he tees-off in the 2018 U.S. Open.

Recent University of Illinois graduate Dylan Meyer took to Twitter on Monday to announce some special news. No words were needed for the tweet, just a simple hashtag, and the photo explained everything.

The opening round of the 2018 U.S. Open from Shinnecock Hills Golf Club begins Thursday, June 14.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.