CVB names new director

The Evansville Convention and Visitors Bureau has a new director.

Joe Taylor has taken over for Bob Warren, who is retiring after seven years with the bureau.

Taylor is coming out of retirement from the Quad-Cities Convention & Visitors Bureau to take the position.

Taylor was also president and CEO of the regional tourism bureau for 20 years.

Bob Warren will be sticking around a couple more weeks past his retirement date to help with the transition.

