Spring weather finally arrives in the Tri-State

After a sweltering month of May, milder temps and dry weather finally make an appearance in the Tri-State this week.
Monday's low of 59 was the coolest since May 9, 2018. In fact, the entire month only had five-days with highs below 80-degrees. We'll enjoy an unusually cool run of days this week.
Check out Tuesday morning's lows:
A persistent northerly breeze will keep the humidity in check on Tuesday, even through highs may climb into the mid-80s, it will be a dry heat and therefore very comfortable:
On Wednesday, temperatures will again dip into the mild range with lows in the 60s, about normal for the first week of June:
By Wednesday afternoon, another surge of Canadian air will keep the temperature in the lower 80s with low humidity levels:
Our summer break will end by Friday and the weekend. A more unsettled, humid pattern will appear.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be likely from Friday night through Sunday:
Normal high for the first week of June is 83, and the average low is 61.
