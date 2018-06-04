Dubois Co. Commissioners say it's time to take action against neglected houses

The Dubois County Commissioners are taking action against neglected houses throughout the county.

Abandoned or neglected homes can be a nuisance for neighborhoods. Vice President of the Dubois County Commissioners, Chad Blessinger, says that something needs to be done about houses that are abandoned or neglected throughout the county.

He says for him, it's a priority.

"One of the priorities, since I've been in office, is to clean up some of these properties that have been either neglected or abandoned and there's neighbors generally who will make a complaint and bring homes that are not good for the area to our attention and this was one of those," said Blessinger.

Blessinger says he and other representatives from the county government visited a house off County Road 300 North that has been abandoned for approximately 15 years. He says this is the perfect example of a property that needs to be cleaned up.

"The property is a nuisance for the people in the neighborhood," Blessinger explained. "That there's a lot of trash, harborage of insects, and animals possibly and it doesn't look like a home, in my estimation, that can be salvaged."

But the work for the county isn't going to stop with just one house. Blessinger says that the county has been relaxed on these types of houses in the past, but that is going to change.

"This is a new priority for us. I don't think that the county has taken a big stance against these kinds of properties in the past, but we want to make sure that we keep Dubois County beautiful and a great place for everybody to live," said Blessinger.

This isn't to say that officials want to dictate how property owners can use their land. Blessinger says that he and the other commissioners are all for homeowners having the freedom to use their property as they feel fit.

He says the problems begin when one person's property begins affecting their neighbors.

"When your home is starting to fall in and you have hundreds of bags of trash, or you have multiple vehicles sitting on your property, that's not good for your neighborhood and that's not good for Dubois County," said Blessinger.

County officials say they reached out to the homeowner about the issue, but have not heard back.

