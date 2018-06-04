8 WWII veterans depart for DC on Honor Flight - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

8 WWII veterans depart for DC on Honor Flight

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
By Katie Kapusta, Reporter
(WFIE) (WFIE)
OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) -

Eight World War II veterans in the Owensboro area left for the trip of a lifetime today with an Honor Flight to DC.

Hundreds gathered here in Owensboro as World War II veterans prepared to leave for their trip to DC with honor flight. Many in tears as they left.

Many waved the American flag as they cheered on the World War II veterans before going on their trip to Washington DC

"I had seen the memorials in Washington before, but you just haven't seen them until you walk with a vet and you listen to their stories," Lala Hale, Honor Flight Graduation, explained.

Each veteran has a guardian for the trip, and Hale tells us as she prepares for her third trip as a guardian, that no experience beats it.

"I can't even put words to it, it's just amazing," Hale stated.

Thomas Wieder is a World War II Army Veteran. He couldn't contain his emotions during the send off.

"It's just been part of my life," Wieder explained. "I had four brothers that were overseas, same time I was and the memories come back."

But as they boarded the bus and were escorted out of town, they all felt the same thing: pride.

"I feel honored to go," said Wieder.

This Honor Flight is special because it's two days and only for WWII veterans. They return on Thursday for a special parade. 

