New Planet Fitness opening at North Park Shopping Center

A second Planet Fitness is opening late this fall in Evansville.

PF Evansville, LLC made the announcement in a press release.

The new location will be at the corner of N. First Ave. and E. Mill Rd. in the North Park Shopping Center.

The North Park Planet Fitness will be approximately 19,000 square feet and will occupy the space formerly housing ACE Hardware and Ann’s Hallmark.

Construction on the club is expected to begin this month with opening tentatively scheduled for November 2018. The club is expected to begin selling

memberships in September.

“The opportunity to open a second Planet Fitness to serve Evansville was too good to pass up,” said CEO Rick Kueber, who along with his brother David, leads the Planet Fitness franchise group. “There has always been a demand for us to open on the North side and this location is perfect for us and our

members.”

Known for its Judgement Free Zone and $10 a month base membership, the North Park Planet Fitness will join the club located at 860 S. Green River Road which opened in 2012 and was renovated in Fall 2017.

The club will employ four to eight full-time workers and 16-20 part-time team members. Plans call for the club to be open and staffed 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.