Traffic Alert: Section of Lynch Rd. closed Tuesday

Drivers who take Lynch Road will have to go another way Tuesday.

Officials say work that was supposed to happen last week was moved because of the weather.

Starting around 7:30 a.m., Lynch will be closed from Hitch Road and Peters Road to Oak Hill Road. The work should last until about 4 p.m.

Vectren says the closure is to allow crews to replace natural gas service lines in the area.

