Henderson Police looking for robbery suspect

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) -

Henderson Police are looking for an 18-year-old who they say attacked and robbed a lady.

It happened May 26 in an alley behind Pope Street. 

Police say a group of young men attacked the woman. 

They say she was knocked down, punched several times, and her purse was stolen.

A witness followed the suspects and took pictures of them.

Those photos were were shared on social media and led to the arrest of a 15-year-old. 

Police say one of the photo shows 18-year-old Christopher Duncan. 

They say he's homeless. Anyone with information should call police or Crime Stoppers at 270-831-1111

