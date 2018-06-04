Henderson Police looking for robbery suspect

HPD say this is Christopher Duncan

Henderson Police are looking for an 18-year-old who they say attacked and robbed a lady.

It happened May 26 in an alley behind Pope Street.

Police say a group of young men attacked the woman.

They say she was knocked down, punched several times, and her purse was stolen.

A witness followed the suspects and took pictures of them.

Those photos were were shared on social media and led to the arrest of a 15-year-old.

Police say one of the photo shows 18-year-old Christopher Duncan.

They say he's homeless. Anyone with information should call police or Crime Stoppers at 270-831-1111

