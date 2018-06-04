Residents warned not to enter park while construction continues; - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Residents warned not to enter park while construction continues; Grand opening set

The Parklands (Source: City of Jasper) The Parklands (Source: City of Jasper)
JASPER, IN (WFIE) -

A date is set for the opening of The Parklands in Jasper.

Park and Recreation Director Ken Buck says there will be a dedication ceremony on Saturday, July 7, at 10:30 a.m. It will be held in the Pavilion location of the park.

The official grand opening to the public will be the same day at 1 p.m.

City officials say they have had problems with people going through the barriers and using the park. The city sent out a public notice on social media asking citizens not to enter the park until it officially opens. 

Jasper city officials say they received reports of people running on the trails and using equipment, all while the park is under construction. Officials say right now the contractors are in control of the property and they want to make sure everyone stays safe.

"We do get calls occasionally with people walking on the park looking around everywhere and we're asking people to please please stay off the park until we open on July 7," explained Ken Buck,  Director of Parks and Recreation. "This is a construction zone until we take the property over and we really don't want anybody hurt out here."

The grand opening will be held in July.  

