Low June Humidity

A cold front swept out the heat and humidity. The dry weather is needed after all the rain last week.





Cooler and drier this week as high temps sink into the upper 70’s today under mostly sunny skies. Clear and crisp tonight as temps dip in the upper 50’s/lower 60’s.





Most of the week looks dry with high temps in the mid 80’s to upper 80’s late in the workweek with higher humidity. Scattered showers and storms will hold off until Friday. On Saturday, still off in the distance, showers and storms appear likely with a few strong storms possible. We might have to add an Alert Day for part of the weekend.

Byron

