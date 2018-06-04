Car fire shuts down I-69

The Evansville Convention and Visitors Bureau has a new director. Joe Taylor has taken over for Bob Warren, who is retiring after seven years with the bureau. Taylor is coming out of retirement from the Quad-Cities Convention & Visitors Bureau to take the position. Taylor was also president and CEO of the regional tourism bureau for 20 years. Bob Warren will be sticking around a couple more weeks past his retirement date to help with the transition. Copyright 2018...

More >>