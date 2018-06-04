Car fire shuts down I-69 - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Car fire shuts down I-69

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Car fire on I-69 (Source: ISP) Car fire on I-69 (Source: ISP)
GIBSON CO., IN (WFIE) -

Northbound Interstate 69 is back open Monday morning. 

Indiana State Police Sgt. Todd Ringle says a car fire shut it down for about 90 minutes Sunday night. 

It happened near the Gibson/Pike County line. 

No one was hurt. 

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

  • LOCALMore>>

  • Central HS grad Meyer bound for U.S. Open

    Central HS grad Meyer bound for U.S. Open

    Monday, June 4 2018 9:31 PM EDT2018-06-05 01:31:13 GMT
    (Source: @DJ_DFunk)(Source: @DJ_DFunk)

    Come next week an Evansville native will look to make his mark on the PGA when he tees-off in the 2018 U.S. Open.

    More >>

    Come next week an Evansville native will look to make his mark on the PGA when he tees-off in the 2018 U.S. Open.

    More >>

  • O.Z. Tyler joins Bourbon Trail

    O.Z. Tyler joins Bourbon Trail

    Monday, June 4 2018 8:46 PM EDT2018-06-05 00:46:33 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    Dozens toasted to the start of the Kentucky Bourbon trail in Owensboro at OZ Tyler, and there really is a lot to celebrate. The bourbon trail brings in over a million people to Kentucky each year, which means tourism in Owensboro is expected to boom. 

    More >>

    Dozens toasted to the start of the Kentucky Bourbon trail in Owensboro at OZ Tyler, and there really is a lot to celebrate. The bourbon trail brings in over a million people to Kentucky each year, which means tourism in Owensboro is expected to boom. 

    More >>

  • Spring weather finally arrives in the Tri-State

    Spring weather finally arrives in the Tri-State

    Monday, June 4 2018 8:39 PM EDT2018-06-05 00:39:11 GMT
    A persistent northerly breeze will keep the humidity in check on Tuesday (WFIE).A persistent northerly breeze will keep the humidity in check on Tuesday (WFIE).

    After a sweltering month of May, milder temps and dry weather finally make an appearance in the Tri-State this week.

    More >>

    After a sweltering month of May, milder temps and dry weather finally make an appearance in the Tri-State this week.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly