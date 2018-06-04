Testimony under way in Isaiah Hagan murder trial

Witness testimony began Monday in the Isaiah Hagan murder trial.

Hagan is accused of killing Halee Rathgeber last year.

Opening statements started at 8:30 a.m. in the Isaiah Hagan murder trial. The prosecution said they have evidence that connects Hagan to Halee's death and that Hagan tried to take control of the situation.

Hagan's Attorney, Mark Phillips, says there are still a lot of questions, partly because of the lack of Hagan's DNA. He said to this day, no bullet fragments or shell casings have ever been found.

A jury was seated last week.

Last month, a judge declared a mistrial in the case. One of the jurors then said he saw Hagan outside the courtroom, and it made him feel uncomfortable.

So far Monday, several witnesses have taken the stand.

The first was a plant protection officer with Alcoa. He says he didn't notice anything suspicious around the time Halee's body was found.

We also heard from a woman who says she saw, quote "a blonde girl lying in the parking lot next to a blue towel," and called 911.

We also heard from several law enforcement officers who have worked this case, including a Warrick County Sheriff's Deputy and Supervisor who was first on the scene.

An ISP Crime Scene Investigator was also called to the witness stand. He testified he looked for evidence at the scene and photographed the area. He said he searched the landfill for a gun that could have been used.

Phillips asked why some potential key evidence wasn't tested and the investigator responded that there is not always DNA that links a suspect to the crime.

The court was dismissed for the day and will resume Tuesday morning.

