Otters swept on the road by Miners

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
MARION, IL (WFIE) -

The Evansville Otters dropped the finale of a three-game series 4-2 against the Southern Illinois Miners on Sunday at Rent One Park. 

The Otters opened the scoring in the second inning for the second straight game. Luis Vilorio doubled to bring home Carlos Castro and Vilorio then scored on a Ryan Long single to put the Otters up 2-0.

The Miners got one back in the bottom half of the frame when John Holland singled home Romeo Cortina to bring the Miners to within one.

Southern Illinois then tied the game in the bottom of the sixth when Dougie Parks singled home the tying run.

The Miners took the lead in the seventh when Ben Moore singled home two runs to put the Miners up 4-2.

The Otters got the go-ahead run to the plate in the ninth, but Jeff Gardner grounded out to first as the Miners took the finale of the series 4-2. 

Otters’ starter Tyler Vail did not factor into the decision after throwing 5.1 innings, allowing two runs and striking out six.

Miners’ starting pitcher Kurt Heyer also did not earn a decision as he threw just four innings, giving up two runs and striking out two.

Sean Adler is dealt the loss for the second time in the series after allowing two runs in 1.2 innings out of the bullpen.

Austin Dubsky gets the win for the Miners after tossing four innings of shutout baseball in relief of Heyer.

Michael Starcevich earns the save as he closed the door on the Otters’ offense in the ninth.

Following an off day on Monday, the Otters will be back in action June 5-7 when they host the Gateway Grizzlies at Bosse Field. The first game of the series is scheduled for Tuesday with first pitch at 6:35 p.m.

Tuesday’s game is a $2 Tuesday at Bosse Field, featuring $2 General Admission tickets and $2 popcorn for fans to enjoy as they watch the Otters’ series opener against the Grizzlies.

Coverage of the Otters’ series with the Grizzlies will be available on WUEV 91.5 FM and the Otters Digital Network presented by Kruckemeyer & Cohn with Sam Jellinek (play-by-play) and Bill McKeon (analyst) on the call.

Fans can also follow Otters social media on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for game updates throughout the day.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions. Season tickets, group outing packages, and single game tickets are on sale now for the 2018 season.

Courtesy: Evansville Otters 

