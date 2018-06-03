Otters swept on the road by Miners

The Evansville Otters dropped the finale of a three-game series 4-2 against the Southern Illinois Miners on Sunday at Rent One Park.

The Otters opened the scoring in the second inning for the second straight game. Luis Vilorio doubled to bring home Carlos Castro and Vilorio then scored on a Ryan Long single to put the Otters up 2-0.



The Miners got one back in the bottom half of the frame when John Holland singled home Romeo Cortina to bring the Miners to within one.



Southern Illinois then tied the game in the bottom of the sixth when Dougie Parks singled home the tying run.



The Miners took the lead in the seventh when Ben Moore singled home two runs to put the Miners up 4-2.



The Otters got the go-ahead run to the plate in the ninth, but Jeff Gardner grounded out to first as the Miners took the finale of the series 4-2.



Otters’ starter Tyler Vail did not factor into the decision after throwing 5.1 innings, allowing two runs and striking out six.



Miners’ starting pitcher Kurt Heyer also did not earn a decision as he threw just four innings, giving up two runs and striking out two.



Sean Adler is dealt the loss for the second time in the series after allowing two runs in 1.2 innings out of the bullpen.



Austin Dubsky gets the win for the Miners after tossing four innings of shutout baseball in relief of Heyer.



Michael Starcevich earns the save as he closed the door on the Otters’ offense in the ninth.



