Cancer survivors gather to celebrate overcoming battles - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Cancer survivors gather to celebrate overcoming battles

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Cancer Survivors gathered to celebrate overcoming their battles.

The second annual Tri-State Cancer Survivor Day event kicked off at the Eykamp Scout Center off the Lloyd Expressway.

Volunteers from Gilda's Club Evansville rolled out the red carpet for survivors and their families. 

Volunteers say the day is about helping those fighters relax, have fun, and get their minds off the struggles they live with. 

Volunteers from Gilda's Club say that while the fun may last, they encourage those fighting cancer and their families to reach out for support the other 364 days of the year.

