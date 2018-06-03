Tecumseh High School baseball team shows support for teammate, manager, friend

Members of the newly crowned region champion Tecumseh High School baseball team came to the Highland Challenger League baseball game to support their teammate.

Cale "Yadi" Donohoo plays in the Challenger league but also serves as a team manager for the Tecumseh Braves. That means while he may not hit the field for the Braves, he's in the dugout during games and helping the team during practice. On Sunday, the team decided to pay it back to Cale.

"Cale's been at all of our games. He's been a great support for us; we figured it's time for us to come support him," said Kennan Barnett, the pitching coach for the Braves. "It was really cool to see how excited he was to see all of us come out from behind the dugout. This is what it's about you know? Giving back and doing what we can."

Sophomore catcher Dustin Dupont echoed his coach's sentiments.

"He's really important to our team, and he's always supportive of us so we thought we should give something back to him," said Dupont.

Dupont and Barnett say Cale is a spark plug for this team. He can provide an energy boost when the team needs it most. They say that energy helped keep them motivated as they fought for a region championship.

"He likes to come out of the dugout and get the fans going as well, so it's been awesome to see," said Barnett. "He likes to get the tomahawk chop going and get the fans involved as well, so he's been awesome for us this year."

"Cale's I think the reason why we keep winning," Dupont said.

Todd Donohoo, Cale's father, says baseball is a huge part of Cale's life, and to see how the team embraced Cale like one of their own is something he'll never forget.

"Cale was just floored," said Donohoo. "He didn't know anything about it. When the boys came around the corner, just the smile on his face was just priceless. Best day we've had so far in a long time."

Donohoo says the family will do everything they can to make sure the Braves have their spark plug when they play in semi-state.

