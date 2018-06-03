Tri-State celebrates pride month

As thousands around the country celebrate pride month, hundreds in Owensboro gathered too.

"June is pride month where we have educational events, and we just gather together cause there's a big part of society that says it's not okay to be who we are," Wally Paynter the president of the Tri-state Alliance said.

The Tri-State alliance supports the LGBTQ community by hosting events in the area and encouraging everyone to be true to themselves.

"We just want to come out here and say that it's okay to be gay, lesbian, bisexual, or transgender here in Owensboro, here in Daviess County and the surrounding areas," Paynter said.

The picnic made sure to celebrate the differences of the LGBTQ community including what families look like.

"It's important to celebrate families that look like yours and families that don't look like yours," Matt Layson an adult facilitator with the alliance said. "It's just what keeps the community together. And you know, sometimes it's good to see that everyone's included in this event."

Paynter says Owensboro has increasingly become more accepting. In its fourth year, the family picnic has attracted more each year. But Paynter wants everyone to know while a lot of attention is on them during June, they are able to help at any time.

"We're active all year round," he said. "But this is a great time to celebrate who we are in all of our diversity."

The Tri-State alliance is hosting another family picnic next Sunday but this time at Evansville's Burdette Park.

They encourage anybody that could be a member of the LGBTQ community or their supporters to come.

