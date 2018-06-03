Thousands flock to Bosse Field for 2nd annual Food Truck Festival

Dozens of food trucks lined the outfield giving visitors many different food options (WFIE)

The second annual food truck festival rolled into Bosse Field Sunday afternoon.

Dozens of food trucks lined the outfield giving visitors many different food options.

Evansville native Warren Miller just got his food truck last week after years of working toward his dream.

He said the food truck festival was the perfect time to showcase it.

"When you do competitions you have to focus on the small details. And when you focus on the small details, you know everything works out great," Miller said. "It almost became OCD because I wanted everything to be perfect. So now, when I come here, it's easy because I already did the hard work. And the competitions really prepared me for organizing and selling off this trailer."

Miller spent years entering his BBQ in competitions, and he said that has prepared him for events like this.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.