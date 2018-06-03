Homeowner arrested after marijuana found during home robbery investigation

Police arrested a 48-year-old man while they investigated a failed home invasion robbery.

Rickey Boyd, 48-years-old, of Evansville, is accused of dealing marijuana after EPD say nearly a half-pound of marijuana, and other items were found inside inside his vehicle. Law enforcement was originally called to Boyd's residence when a man attempted a home invasion robbery.

According to EPD, the intruder, who later died, was shot by Boyd.

Items indicating Boyd's involvement in drug dealing were found at the scene as well as the marijuana. EPD believe Boyd was targeted for the robbery attempt specifically.

