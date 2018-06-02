Students gather to get support for gun laws

The students are partnering with Indivisible Evansville to put on the second March for Our Lives next weekend (WFIE)

Some community members are trying to end gun violence. People around Evansville wore orange on Saturday as part of "Wear Orange Weekend" to bring awareness.

Students from Noblesville, Indiana came to Evansville to advocate for common sense gun laws.

On May 25, three people were injured after a student at Noblesville West Middle School came into a classroom armed with two handguns.

The students from Noblesville drove hours to join the cause because they say this message is urgent and needs to keep being discussed.

The students are partnering with Indivisible Evansville to put on the second March for Our Lives next weekend.

The first march happened as a result of the Parkland shootings in Florida.

On Saturday, the students and other advocates were speaking their message and registering people to vote.

"They're our future. I was explaining to them a little while ago: we were looking at a picture of all of the state representatives, and I said 'Nobody in here is afraid of me anymore, but you terrify them,'" Community Chairman for Indivisible Kathie Payne said.

The March will take place June 9 beginning at 9 a.m. at C.K. Newsome in downtown Evansville.

