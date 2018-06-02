KSP: Missing teenager found in Daviess Co.

Shayna Howard, 16-years-old, of Whitesville, Kentucky has not been seen since Friday (Source: KSP).

State police were looking for a 16-year-old girl from Daviess County.

She had not been seen since Friday.

The teenager was found in Daviess County. She has been returned home to her parents.

