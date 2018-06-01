Moving closer to a Tri-State medical merger?

Could two health care providers be closer to a medical merge?

Methodist Hospital and Deaconess Health System have been in talks for more than three years now. One board member opened up Friday, sharing some of the struggles.

However, each board members has to be careful right now what they share because of their confidentiality contracts.

Behind closed doors, two dozen Methodist Hospital board members meet monthly.

“We have a lot of challenges,” Methodist Hospital Board member Steve Austin says.

Part of their discussion is in deciding the direction of Methodist Hospital and sorting through a potential partnership with Deaconess Health.

Austin, who also serves separately as the city's Mayor, tells me these issues are complex and detailed, involving eight attorneys, but he feels the board is making progress.

“if we can do this, it's going to be a good thing for our community,” Austin added.

A public forum recently had to be postponed because of confidentiality contracts.

Instead, the hospital is allowing residents to send in questions and concerns through email which will be presented to the board.

“It was on a vote 22-2 best as I remember,” Austin recalled.

If approved, the affiliation will increase the provided services and create financial stability for Methodist Hospital.

Austin tells 14 News Methodist would also be able to tie into the modern Deaconess computer system.

“Right now Methodist is getting penalized on their Medicare/Medicaid payments because we don't have an updated system to meet Medicaid/Medicare demands. At the same time, Deaconess is getting a bonus,” Austin explained.

While the board seems to still be sorting through staffing issues, we asked if jobs would be at risk.

“You know, that's something I don't know. I don't think anybody knows right now,” Austin told 14 News.

However, the wrong merger could be its own emergency.

“I can tell you one thing: if we don't affiliate with a good partner, we're going to more trouble that if we do affiliate,” Austin stated.

If you'd like to submit a concern or question, you've got until June 9 to send an email to comments@methodisthospital.net

