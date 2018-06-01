Evansville native endorsed by President Trump for song

Evansville native Michael Barber says writing and producing hip-hop music is something he's had a passion for, for many years.

In his most recent album he released a song called "Quiet War." It's focused on bringing more attention to the opioid epidemic.

Local artists have created pieces inspired by Barber's songs too. In a time when drugs have hit the nation hard. Evansville native Michael Barber says it's time for change.

Inspired by a book and a vision Barber wrote and produced the song "Quiet War"

It's just one of 17 songs on his most recent album. Barber says each track raises money for a different charity.

All of the proceeds from "Quiet War" will go to 7 Sisters. A group of women who have all lost a loved one to drugs, and have made it their mission to stop the stigma about opioid addiction and raise more awareness on the topic.

President Trump sent a letter to Barber saying his song would be a "battle cry to the country".

Barber says he believes there's still hope of winning what he calls this quiet war.

In addition to all of the proceeds from Barber's song going the 7 Sisters organization. We're told money raised from an auction at StaC Art Gallery will go to the organization as well.

The auction is happening at the StaC Art Gallery from 5:30 - 9 on Friday and 5-8 on Saturday.

