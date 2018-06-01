Local AT&T employees join nationwide strike

Instead they say, AT&T tried to bypass the committee and bargain with employees directly, which they say is wrong. (WFIE)

Hundreds of AT&T employees in several states are protesting for what they say are unfair labor practices.

Friday, AT&T employees in Evansville joined the protest. They say the company has failed to bargain with their unions bargaining committee. Instead they say, AT&T tried to bypass the committee and bargain with employees directly, which they say is wrong.

"Well it doesn't make us feel good," explained Debbie Sturgeon, AT&T employee. "It makes us feel like they are trying to usurp the legal process of the law on how the bargaining should be taken care of. We elected a bargaining team to sit across the table and bargain those issues for us and they should deal directly with the bargaining team."

Protests are also taking place in Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Ohio.

