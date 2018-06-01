Communities cleanup after storms

Crews and communities were out and about cleaning up debris after storms battered the Tri-State.

Officials from Vectren say that these storms left nearly 9,500 customers without power. The main threat from the storms was the wind.

Extremely strong winds uprooted trees, damaged property, and brought down power lines. Vectren officials say that the response to the outages was swift, enlisting local Vectren crews and outside contractors to repair the damaged lines and bring the lights back on.

Alyssia Oshodi, a senior communications specialist at Vectren, says that the efforts began as soon as possible, knocking the 9,500 without power down to just 5,500 in a couple of hours. By the end of the day Oshodi says the number was much more manageable.

"By this morning we were down to about 350 customers out after working all night" said Oshodi.

That number is slowly going down and Oshodi says that by the end of the day they expect all customers to have power back on.

