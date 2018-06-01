Splash into Summer donation drive: How you can help

You can drop off your donations at the East and West Side Evansville Walmart stores. (WFIE)

June is here and the summer-like weather is here to prove it.

That also means its time for the annual Splash into Summer donation drive. We're asking for your help to make sure everyone can afford a day by the pool.

Items and cash donated on Friday will go towards the city's annual event.

What's needed?

Bathing suits, for people of all ages

Flip flops

Pool toys

Swim diapers

[For info on the cookouts and where you can drop off donations after Friday, click here.]

You can drop off your donations at the East and West Side Evansville Walmart stores.

Cash donations are always welcome. That money will go towards the free cook-out as well as the admission cost for families who can't afford a day at the pool.

