Man sues Indiana child services over son's death

A man is accusing the Indiana Department of Child Services of being complicit in the death of his 5-year-old son, who died in the care of his mother and her boyfriend.

The Indianapolis Star reports that Justin Morgan filed a lawsuit this month contending the agency received at least 11 reports of suspected abuse before Brayson Price's 2016 death.

The lawsuit says the agency didn't substantiate the allegations and left Brayson in the care of his mother, Meghan Price.

Court records say Price will go to trial in June on neglect and conspiracy to commit murder charges. A jury convicted her boyfriend, Steven Ingalls Jr., of those charges Wednesday.

Authorities say Ingalls suffocated Brayson, who had special needs, and intentionally caused the child to overdose on medication.

An agency spokeswoman declined to comment on pending litigation.

