New RV theme park opens in Grayville

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
By Chellsie Brown, Reporter
GRAYVILLE, IL (WFIE) -

A new western-themed RV park off Highway 64 in Grayville, Illinois is swinging the saloon doors open for the first time Wednesday.

This has been years in the making for this family-owned operation.

This is a new destination site for the small town of Grayville and the surrounding area.

There is a lot to see and do besides just camping. 

There's really nothing like it around here in Grayville Illinois. 

Rest Up Camping and RV Corral is a western-themed park and it started with a families love of being outdoors. 

"Whenever you go to all those different campgrounds, you kind of write down what you like, what you don't like, and we thought it'd be kind of neat to build on that," said Manager Joe Hillenbrand.

What started as an idea of a simple RV campground quickly grew to a town of its own. 

"It's a dream come true actually," said Co-Owner of Rest Up Camping & RV Corral, Kay Mason. "It's 54 acres, inside the city limits, family owned. We sold one business, started a new business. "

That business doesn't just include an RV park. A western style saloon restaurant also opened.

Families will be able to play mini-golf while the kids play on the western themed playground. 

Jamie Turpin: Administrative Support at of Rest Up Camping & RV Corral  

"We needed something like this where families can come and hang out and enjoy themselves and not have to drive all the way to Evansville," said Administrative Support, Jamie Turpin.

The campgrounds aren't quite ready just yet but the restaurant and mini-golf are now open.  

  Henderson Co. fiscal court loans $10,000 to drug task force

    A 14 News update with the war on drugs in western Kentucky. We reported last month that funding for task forces across the country are tied up because of an on-going federal lawsuit. 

    Thursday Alert Day: Hail and wind threat.

    Our period of active weather will yield one more Alert Day for Thursday.  We're expecting a line of strong to severe thunderstorms to develop and push across the Tri-State with the threat of damaging winds and large hail.  The Storm Prediction Center has expanded the slight risk zone to include much of the lower Ohio Valley: With dew points in the upper 60's and lower 70's, there will be abundant moisture to fuel the storms.  Early sunshine will drive temperatures in...

  Evansville Fire Dept. installs diesel exhaust removal systems

    Being a firefighter in Evansville is about to get safer.

