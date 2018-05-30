New RV theme park opens in Grayville

A new western-themed RV park off Highway 64 in Grayville, Illinois is swinging the saloon doors open for the first time Wednesday.

This has been years in the making for this family-owned operation.

This is a new destination site for the small town of Grayville and the surrounding area.

There is a lot to see and do besides just camping.

There's really nothing like it around here in Grayville Illinois.

Rest Up Camping and RV Corral is a western-themed park and it started with a families love of being outdoors.

"Whenever you go to all those different campgrounds, you kind of write down what you like, what you don't like, and we thought it'd be kind of neat to build on that," said Manager Joe Hillenbrand.

What started as an idea of a simple RV campground quickly grew to a town of its own.

"It's a dream come true actually," said Co-Owner of Rest Up Camping & RV Corral, Kay Mason. "It's 54 acres, inside the city limits, family owned. We sold one business, started a new business. "

That business doesn't just include an RV park. A western style saloon restaurant also opened.

Families will be able to play mini-golf while the kids play on the western themed playground.

Jamie Turpin: Administrative Support at of Rest Up Camping & RV Corral

"We needed something like this where families can come and hang out and enjoy themselves and not have to drive all the way to Evansville," said Administrative Support, Jamie Turpin.

The campgrounds aren't quite ready just yet but the restaurant and mini-golf are now open.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.