Owensboro teachers go through active shooter training

(WFIE)Owensboro teachers prepared for a day they hope never comes

Law enforcement in the Tri-State is preparing and making sure they know what to do if someone starts shooting at a school.

Owensboro teachers prepared for a day they hope never comes.

"As more prepared as we can be, the better," Mark Kahn, a middle school PE teacher, said.

Hundreds of teachers gathered at Owensboro Middle School North to learn more about what they can do in an active shooter situation.

"It's an unfortunate byproduct of our times, but we feel it's our obligation to do everything we can to empower them and to maintain the safety of our kids," Dr. Nick Brake, the Owensboro superintendent, said.

But it wasn't just presentations and discussions, the Daviess County Sheriff's Office simulated a real active shooter threat by going into rooms and shooting blanks.

"The more active that they can be in actually walking through scenarios, the better opportunity they'll have to act instinctively," Brake said.

"That's what we're trying to do - give teachers some baseline knowledge and some confidence in their ability to apply that knowledge under stress," Allen Youngman, the active shooter program coordinator for the Daviess County Sheriff's Office, said.

Though they were shaken up, the teachers knew this needed to happen.

"Although unlikely, this is our new reality at times, and this is something that we need to practice just like anything else," Kahn said.

The sheriff's office knows they need to help teachers be as prepared as possible.

"Teachers are smart people," Youngman said. "And they feel like they're at risk. If we can do something to help them feel better, we feel like we ought to do that."

The Daviess County Sheriff's Office is assisting every Owensboro school with an active shooter training this summer.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.