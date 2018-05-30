EPD searching for robbery suspect

Video footage of the robbery suspect was released (WFIE)

Evansville Police are searching for a robbery suspect.

It happened at the Chuckles on South Weinbach Ave. around 5 a.m. on Wednesday.

Video footage of the robbery suspect was released.

We're told the suspect is 5'11" to 6'2" and weighs between 175 to 200 pounds.

The Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's Office tells us the suspect entered the gas station and immediately demanded money while pointing a gun at the clerk.

If you have any information on who the suspect is, you are asked to call the police or the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78- CRIME.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.