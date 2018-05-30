New surveillance photos show boat explosion at Lake Barkley

Surveillance of boat explosion on Lake Barkley (Sent by Jason Koger)

New photos sent to us by a witness show the moment the a boat exploded into several pieces Sunday at Lake Barkley.

They were sent to us by Jason Koger. In one of the photos, he highlights just how close his family was to the blast.

Officials say the couple on the boat was pulled to safety and taken to a Paducah hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Several other people with minor injuries were treated at the scene.

Officials say the couple had just refueled when the explosion happened.

They tell us, it's amazing there weren't more serious injuries.

