New surveillance photos show boat explosion at Lake Barkley

New surveillance photos show boat explosion at Lake Barkley

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
Surveillance of boat explosion on Lake Barkley (Sent by Jason Koger) Surveillance of boat explosion on Lake Barkley (Sent by Jason Koger)
Lake Barkley, KY (WFIE) -

New photos sent to us by a witness show the moment the a boat exploded into several pieces Sunday at Lake Barkley.

They were sent to us by Jason Koger. In one of the photos, he highlights just how close his family was to the blast. 

Officials say the couple on the boat was pulled to safety and taken to a Paducah hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Several other people with minor injuries were treated at the scene.

Officials say the couple had just refueled when the explosion happened. 

They tell us, it's amazing there weren't more serious injuries. 

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.

