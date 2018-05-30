Potline closed at Century Aluminum because of electrical failure - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Potline closed at Century Aluminum because of electrical failure

SEBREE, KY (WFIE) -

Century Aluminum officials say one of the three potlines at their Sebree smelter is closed.

They say there was an electrical failure. No one was hurt. 

Officials say they expect to restore the potline to full production within the next three months.

They say about 18,000 tonnes of production will be lost. 

A similar situation just happened at Alcoa in Warrick County.

It's not clear if the electrical failure will lead to any temporary layoffs. We are reaching out to Century Aluminum officials. 

