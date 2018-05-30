Discussions underway on replacing aging Owensboro pool

Combest and Cravens pool were both built in the 70s (WFIE)

Discussions are underway on how to repair or replace aging city pools.

Last week, at the first presentation of the city's budget, the future of the pools was discussed. We learned more about the vision of a new family aquatic center.

Combest and Cravens pool were both built in the 70s.

Officials say they've had to pay for significant repairs at Cravens pool over the past few years.

Pool replacement and repair was placed in the community vision as part of the budget. That means next year, the city will save $350,000 to put toward the pool.

Parks Director Amanda Rogers says the vision would be a family aquatic center with different water features such as a lazy river, zero depth entry, and slides. However, that could cost the city anywhere from $3 to $9 million.

"I'm really doing some research and some homework; so when and if that time comes that we have issues with either one of our locations, and our elected officials are put into a position to really make a decision on how we move forward, that I'll have some education and some true real-life situations from other communities in our state," Rogers said.

Rogers says there's no real timeline on when this project could start; it really depends on when one of the current pools is beyond repair.

She said constructing a family aquatic center would take up to two years to complete.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.