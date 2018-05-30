Thursday Alert Day: Hail and wind threat.

Our period of active weather will yield one more Alert Day for Thursday. We're expecting a line of strong to severe thunderstorms to develop and push across the Tri-State with the threat of damaging winds and large hail. The Storm Prediction Center has expanded the slight risk zone to include much of the lower Ohio Valley:

With dew points in the upper 60's and lower 70's, there will be abundant moisture to fuel the storms. Early sunshine will drive temperatures into the upper 80's to near 90, for heat index values in the 100's before the storms begin. The RPM shows thunderstorms over the Evansville metro area around the noon hour:

Additional storms will likely fill in over the afternoon and may merge into a line. If this happens, a damaging wind threat would increase:

By late Thursday, most of the energy shifts to the east as storms push into eastern Kentucky and western Ohio:

We'll have frequent updates on your 14 First Alert app before and during the event.