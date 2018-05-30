Jury selection underway in Hagan murder trial - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Jury selection underway in Hagan murder trial

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
By Brittany Harry, Reporter
Isaiah Hagan (Source: Warrick Co. Sheriff) Isaiah Hagan (Source: Warrick Co. Sheriff)
Halee Rathgeber Halee Rathgeber
WARRICK CO., IN (WFIE) -

Jury selection is underway in the Isaiah Hagan murder trial.

[Hagan murder trial set to start again Wednesday]

Hagan is accused of killing Halee Rathgeber last year. A judge declared a mistrial earlier this month in the case.

Before jury selection could begin, the court agreed to keep the "motion of limine" that was put in place during the first trial. The motion deals with any evidence that could impact the fairness of the trial and determine whether certain testimony should be excluded.

So far 10 jurors have been picked. We're told 14 jurors will be selected. Two of the 14 will be alternates.

Court officials are choosing from a pool of about 200 potential jurors.

Hagan is charged with four counts in this case, including murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury in connection with the death of Halee Rathgeber.

The remaining 4 jurors will be picked on Thursday. Opening statements will begin Monday.

  Henderson Co. fiscal court loans $10,000 to drug task force

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 11:30 PM EDT2018-05-31 03:30:48 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    A 14 News update with the war on drugs in western Kentucky. We reported last month that funding for task forces across the country are tied up because of an on-going federal lawsuit. 

  Thursday Alert Day: Hail and wind threat.

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 10:22 PM EDT2018-05-31 02:22:10 GMT

    Our period of active weather will yield one more Alert Day for Thursday.  We're expecting a line of strong to severe thunderstorms to develop and push across the Tri-State with the threat of damaging winds and large hail.  The Storm Prediction Center has expanded the slight risk zone to include much of the lower Ohio Valley: With dew points in the upper 60's and lower 70's, there will be abundant moisture to fuel the storms.  Early sunshine will drive temperatures in...

  Evansville Fire Dept. installs diesel exhaust removal systems

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-05-30 23:26:30 GMT
    Evansville Fire Department installs diesel exhaust removal systems. (WFIE)Evansville Fire Department installs diesel exhaust removal systems. (WFIE)

    Being a firefighter in Evansville is about to get safer.

