Jury selection underway in Hagan murder trial

Jury selection is underway in the Isaiah Hagan murder trial.

[Hagan murder trial set to start again Wednesday]

Hagan is accused of killing Halee Rathgeber last year. A judge declared a mistrial earlier this month in the case.

Before jury selection could begin, the court agreed to keep the "motion of limine" that was put in place during the first trial. The motion deals with any evidence that could impact the fairness of the trial and determine whether certain testimony should be excluded.

So far 10 jurors have been picked. We're told 14 jurors will be selected. Two of the 14 will be alternates.

Court officials are choosing from a pool of about 200 potential jurors.

Hagan is charged with four counts in this case, including murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury in connection with the death of Halee Rathgeber.

The remaining 4 jurors will be picked on Thursday. Opening statements will begin Monday.

