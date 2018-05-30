Rally held at USI for national softball champs

A rally was held Wednesday for the USI softball team.

A police and fire escort brought the team to the PAC on USI's campus.

This week, the Screaming Eagles brought home a new trophy and the title of national champions.

The team made the eight-plus-hour trek home from Salem, Virginia, Tuesday.

They stepped off the bus with big smiles on their faces.

They are first women's program at USI to win a National Championship, and the first collegiate softball program to win a title at any level in the state of Indiana.

