Rally held at USI for national softball champs

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
Rally for USI softball champs (WFIE) Rally for USI softball champs (WFIE)
VANDERBURGH CO., IN (WFIE) -

A rally was held Wednesday for the USI softball team. 

A police and fire escort brought the team to the PAC on USI's campus.  

This week, the Screaming Eagles brought home a new trophy and the title of national champions.

The team made the eight-plus-hour trek home from Salem, Virginia, Tuesday. 

They stepped off the bus with big smiles on their faces.

They are first women's program at USI to win a National Championship, and the first collegiate softball program to win a title at any level in the state of Indiana.

