Daviess Co. nurse named KY school nurse of the year - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Daviess Co. nurse named KY school nurse of the year

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Sheila Estes, KY School Nurse of the Year (from Daviess Co. Schools) Sheila Estes, KY School Nurse of the Year (from Daviess Co. Schools)
DAVIESS CO., KY (WFIE) -

A nurse for Daviess County Public Schools has been named the 2018 Kentucky School Nurse of the year. 

According to a press release from the school corporation, Sheila Estes, R.N., will be recognized by the Kentucky School Nurse Association at their annual conference in July.

“I wouldn’t be where I am today without the support of family and the DCPS health services team,” Estes said. 

Estes serves as school nurse at East View, Meadow Lands and Whitesville elementary schools. 

 “At each of the schools I serve, I consider myself part of a team that strives to provide quality education to students,” Estes said. “My job on the team is to assess and evaluate students’ medical needs that may create a barrier to learning, and to make recommendations and referrals to help them become physically, emotionally, mentally and socially healthy. Dr Joyce Elders said, ‘You cannot educate a child who is not healthy, and you cannot keep a child healthy who is not educated.’ I am proud to be a DCPS school nurse and proud to be honored as the Kentucky School Nurse of the Year.”

Wendi Kozel, R.N., who serves as the DCPS district health coordinator, said, “Sheila has been a wonderful asset to our district in her role as a school nurse. She has a heart for our students and provides a loving touch to all she serves. It is with great excitement and pride that we celebrate this award with Sheila.”

Meadow Lands Elementary School principal Kevin Lowe applauded Estes for her committed and consistent contributions to student health and well-being.

“Sheila Estes demonstrates a commitment to the students and staff at each building at such a level that she will put the needs of others in front of her own needs,” Lowe said. “Even on days when she is not assigned to work at Meadow Lands, Sheila will call me or the school office to check on a child’s blood sugar levels or other concerns. There are no ‘off days’ for Sheila as she has a genuine love for students, staff and families.”

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

  • LOCALMore>>

  • Henderson Co. fiscal court loans $10,000 to drug task force

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 11:30 PM EDT2018-05-31 03:30:48 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    A 14 News update with the war on drugs in western Kentucky. We reported last month that funding for task forces across the country are tied up because of an on-going federal lawsuit. 

    More >>

    A 14 News update with the war on drugs in western Kentucky. We reported last month that funding for task forces across the country are tied up because of an on-going federal lawsuit. 

    More >>

  • Thursday Alert Day: Hail and wind threat.

    Thursday Alert Day: Hail and wind threat.

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 10:22 PM EDT2018-05-31 02:22:10 GMT

    Our period of active weather will yield one more Alert Day for Thursday.  We're expecting a line of strong to severe thunderstorms to develop and push across the Tri-State with the threat of damaging winds and large hail.  The Storm Prediction Center has expanded the slight risk zone to include much of the lower Ohio Valley: With dew points in the upper 60's and lower 70's, there will be abundant moisture to fuel the storms.  Early sunshine will drive temperatures in...

    More >>

    Our period of active weather will yield one more Alert Day for Thursday.  We're expecting a line of strong to severe thunderstorms to develop and push across the Tri-State with the threat of damaging winds and large hail.  The Storm Prediction Center has expanded the slight risk zone to include much of the lower Ohio Valley: With dew points in the upper 60's and lower 70's, there will be abundant moisture to fuel the storms.  Early sunshine will drive temperatures in...

    More >>

  • Evansville Fire Dept. installs diesel exhaust removal systems

    Evansville Fire Dept. installs diesel exhaust removal systems

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-05-30 23:26:30 GMT
    Evansville Fire Department installs diesel exhaust removal systems. (WFIE)Evansville Fire Department installs diesel exhaust removal systems. (WFIE)

    Being a firefighter in Evansville is about to get safer.

    More >>

    Being a firefighter in Evansville is about to get safer.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly