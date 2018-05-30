EVSC, 4C of Southern Indiana to participate in kindergarten read - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

EVSC, 4C of Southern Indiana to participate in kindergarten readiness study

New pilot study will test student readiness for kindergarten. (WFIE) New pilot study will test student readiness for kindergarten. (WFIE)

In Vanderburgh County, hundreds of students will take part in a study to see where their skills stand and what can be worked on.

The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation and 4C of Southern Indiana are participating in a study that will help develop oral language, literacy and math skills.

It's called the Kindergarten Readiness Screener.

[CLICK HERE for more information on the study]

The Welborn Baptist Foundation and the Richard M. Fairbanks Foundation in Indiana are funding it. The study will show educators where each student stands so they can better mold each child's learning experience. 

Aleisha Sheridan is the CEO and President for 4C of Southern Indiana.

"We enter in with children coming in at all levels," Sheridan said.  So you have some children who are on the high end ready to read. And then you have others who are still struggling to even identify a letter or the sound that it makes."

A research organization at the University of Chicago will conduct the study. The program will start this fall with results coming a year later. 

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.

