Evansville Fire Dept. installs diesel exhaust removal systems

Being a firefighter in Evansville is about to get safer. That's because the fire department is installing diesel exhaust removal systems in the fourteen fire stations and maintenance facility.

"Fire fighters are the most valuable asset of the community. We provide safety and security to the community," says Chief Mike Connelly.

The move comes in an attempt to decrease the known cancer-causing carcinogens firefighters encounter on the job. Diesel exhaust in firehouses has been and continues to be a problem.

EFD says diesel-powered firetrucks generate exhaust whenever they leave or return to a station. That exhaust gets left behind in the firehouse where firefighters spend a lot of time.

These diesel exhaust systems are intended to capture that exhaust.

Everyone knows the all too familiar sound of a fire engine pulling up to save lives. No doubt, fire fighters know what they have signed up for, but deadly dangers lie inside the fire station, seeping into where they eat, sleep, and spend time in between runs.

Each breath is laced with diesel exhaust. The known carcinogen is coming from the fire trucks.

"We have had several fire fighters who have passed away from cancer who have retired from the job. We have active duty fire fighters who have cancer," says Chief Connelly.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports fire fighters show higher rates of certain types of cancer than the general public.

"In the last 5-6 years, we've probably had 6-8 different fire fighters that have been diagnosed with cancer. One of them we lost last October. Anything that helps us out I'm all for," says Captain Kirk Kuhnel.

Now, every station is equipped with new systems to dramatically decrease known carcinogens.

How do they work? A long hose hanging from the ceiling connects to the truck's exhaust pipe.

"When the engine starts up, the fan will kick on to suck the exhaust out. The magnetic coupler when the truck pulls away will automatically disconnect when it reaches the end of its travel," says Chief Connelly.

Once the truck is out the door and on its way, the hose swings back inside. And what about those deadly chemicals?

"We have also a filter on the system so that we don't discharge the particulate out on the neighbor's porch," says Chief Connelly.

When the truck pulls back in, the hose goes back on the exhaust pipe.

"Now we start seeing guys getting cancer on a regular basis every year," says firefighter Eric Eifert.

After fighting fires for 18 years, Eric Eifert is now fighting cancer. He says when he signed up, getting cancer never crossed his mind as a danger of the job.

"Well honestly when I signed up 18 years ago it was kind of cool to have dirty gear and melted equipment and that stuff like that, and as it's gone on... I mean it's almost too late for us because now the story is 66% of us are going to have cancer," says Eifert.

Eifert calls it a cancer epidemic that the Fire Department is facing. These new diesel exhaust systems are one of many safety improvements the fire department has made.

In total, all of the systems being installed cost $412,000.

Ninety-percent of that money came from the federal Assistance to Firefighter's Grant Program. The City of Evansville funded the remaining 10-percent.

