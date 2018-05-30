Suspect arrested in connection with Owensboro shooting - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Suspect arrested in connection with Owensboro shooting

Posted by Christi Reynard, Assistant News Director
Jahlil Barrett, 19. (Daviess Co. Detention Center) Jahlil Barrett, 19. (Daviess Co. Detention Center)
OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) -

A suspect is behind bars in connection with the shooting of two people late Tuesday night in Owensboro.

Jahlil Barrett, 19, of Owensboro, is in the Daviess County Detention Center on an assault charge. He was booked into jail around 3:15 Wednesday morning. 

Police say one of the victims knocked on their neighbor's door on East 20th Street, told them they'd been shot and needed a ride to the hospital. That victim also said someone else had been shot as well.

A little while later, another victim showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

The victims were both treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police tell us at least one of the victims was able to give them information on the shooter, and that they believe the cases are connected.

If you know anything about what happened, call Owensboro police.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.

