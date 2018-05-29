National Champs return to campus; Celebration planned for Wednesday

The USI softball team made their way back to campus with a new trophy and the title of national champions. (WFIE)

The Eagles made the eight-plus-hour trek home from Salem, Virginia, stepping off the bus with big smiles on their faces. With the sweep of Saint Anselm yesterday, the team became the first women's program at USI to win a National Championship, and the first collegiate softball program to win a title at any level in the state of Indiana.

The Eagles went 5-0 in the World Series, defeating the No. 1 team in the conference, the No. 1 team in the region and the No. 1 team in the country to be crowned the champs.

Along the way, the players have been showered with support by the community and are excited for it all to come full circle Wednesday afternoon.

"It feels really good to see all the people in the community and all the people at home at home that are still watching, and been following us, it just feels great to know that tomorrow we get to celebrate us and have all these people with us," explained Jennifer Leonhardt. "A few years ago you wouldn't of thought that USI softball would have been doing this and within the past two-years it's just been amazing and to know that that's gonna be us tomorrow and everyone's gonna have their eyes on us. It's exciting."

The celebration for the National Champs will be held Wednesday at USI, the players will make their way into campus at 2 p.m. After arriving, an autograph session will take place.

