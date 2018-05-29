KSP investigating after officer involved shooting with juvenile

A peaceful end to a high stakes situation in Daviess County and one deputy is on paid administrative leave, per protocol.

Authorities say a juvenile was threatening suicide at a home off Little Hickory Road. They told us, the boy's father wrestled the gun away and it went off.

No one was hit, but we're told the boy ran into the garage and grabbed another gun. When deputies followed him, they say, he aimed at them and one of the deputies shot at the boy, but missed.

We are told the boy soon surrendered and was taken to get help. Kentucky State Police are taking over the investigation since it is an officer involved shooting.

