Fix for N. Green River Rd. pavement dips in the works

Posted by Paige Hagan, Reporter
VANDERBURGH CO., IN (WFIE) -

A decade-long fix may finally be in the works for North Green River Road in Vanderburgh County.

We've learned county officials have started reviewing bids to repair the pavement problems this summer.

It was a $26 million project several years ago to widen the heavily traveled thoroughfare. Some say they traded narrow roads for new  wider ones, full of dips. The county filed and won nearly a half million dollar lawsuit settlement with the original construction company.

Since then, the county has taken countless more calls from concerned people.

"We've received a number of complaints and the approaches have settled again," said Vanderburgh County Engineer John Stoll.

Stoll says about 20,000 people travel the head daily, and with the nearby soccer complex heavily used during the summer months, the paving project will cause abnormal traffic delays.

During a regular County Commissioners meeting Tuesday, the board voted unanimously to open paving bids on the bridge approaches. Stoll says the plan is to fix several of the four bridges in the area between Keystone Subdivision and Hirsch Road.

 "It's been a long process," explained Stoll. "There were lawsuits involved, there were repairs done after the settlement of the lawsuit, and this is just another off shoot of the problems we've had in the project. There will be additional paving again in the future. The asphalt is just not holding up, so we're keeping an eye on it, and additional work will have to be done--maybe not this year--but probably in the next few years."

We're told drivers can expect road delays and one-lane closures very soon. The project's completion date is August 3, 2018.

