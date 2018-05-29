Hawkins approved by EVSC as new basketball coach for Lady Warriors

Ashley Hawkins will be making the move to the Harrison sideline after nine seasons on the Henderson County High School coaching staff. (Courtesy: EVSC)

A new head coach for the Harrison Girls' Basketball was approved during Tuesday's EVSC meeting.

Ashley Hawkins will be making the move to the Harrison sideline after nine seasons on the Henderson County High School coaching staff. During that time, Hawkins helped lead the school six regional titles, six trips to the state tournament, seven district championships, and three trips to the Elite Eight.

Hawkins is a graduate of Miami University and was also a member of the school's basketball team.

