Hawkins approved by EVSC as new basketball coach for Lady Warrio - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Hawkins approved by EVSC as new basketball coach for Lady Warriors

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Ashley Hawkins will be making the move to the Harrison sideline after nine seasons on the Henderson County High School coaching staff. (Courtesy: EVSC) Ashley Hawkins will be making the move to the Harrison sideline after nine seasons on the Henderson County High School coaching staff. (Courtesy: EVSC)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

A new head coach for the Harrison Girls' Basketball was approved during Tuesday's EVSC meeting.

Ashley Hawkins will be making the move to the Harrison sideline after nine seasons on the Henderson County High School coaching staff. During that time, Hawkins helped lead the school six regional titles, six trips to the state tournament, seven district championships, and three trips to the Elite Eight.

Hawkins is a graduate of Miami University and was also a member of the school's basketball team.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.

