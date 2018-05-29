Walker named new head coach of Central basketball

Rodney Walker was named the new head coach for Central basketball. (Courtesy: EVSC)

A familiar face will be in charge of the Central Bears basketball team next year.

During Tuesday's EVSC meeting, Rodney Walker was named the new head coach for Central basketball. Walker, who has been a coach at Central since 2006, was the coach for the Bear's JV team previously.

He helped lead the JV team to a 16-4 record last season.

