Princeton officials talk change after another dog attack

A second major dog attack happened in Princeton last Saturday.

Now officials are talking about what changes they will look to make to prevent a situation like this from happening again.

Jim Boner says that he was attacked by two dogs on Saturday night after checking in on someone he knows. The attack happened along Lincoln Avenue in Princeton, Indiana.

Princeton Police confirm that they were called to a scene of a dog bite. Those dogs are now quarantined inside the owners home for 10 days.

This attack comes just a couple weeks after a dog attack sent Alexis Strickland to the hospital. Following that attack, Strickland and her friends and family brought a petition before the Princeton City Council asking for a change in the city ordinance to distinguish between a dog bite and a dog attack.

At the meeting members from the city and the county agreed that something needs to be done, but to do something officials say it could take a combined effort from the city, county, and even state governments.

"I think that the law would have to change," said Princeton Police Chief Derek McGraw. "Obviously for the city ordinance or county ordinances to be reallocated and the change would be a difference between a dog bite and to distinguish it as a dog bite or is this a dog attack or dog mauling."

Jan Ballard, the president of the Princeton City Council says he signed the petition because he believes that something needs to be done.

"I can't label a dog aggressive or whatever because it's not my dog, but if there's injury or whatever, again I think that needs to be looked at," said Ballard.

According to Ballard, the city council's next step will be to confer with members of the county government to come to a decision on how to proceed.

"We'll probably be talking about, things amongst us, and then we'll get with the county and animal services to see what they're going to do, and hopefully we can all come up with something to make this to where everybody's going to be comfortable with the decision," said Ballard.

Chief McGraw says that he thinks no one person should make a decision on this change, rather suggesting a group of individuals who know about animals be charged with spearheading the effort.

"It needs to be a group of veterinarians, animal control people, health department people," said McGraw.

Both Ballard and McGraw agreed that something needs to be done, but the decision should reflect what's best for both parties in these situations. The people and the animals.

"It's not an easy decision, the animals also need to be taken care of, you know in a respectful way," said Ballard.

To protect man and man's best friend.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.