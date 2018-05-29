California Police Dept. video encourages change for panhandling - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

California Police Dept. video encourages change for panhandling in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

A viral video from the San Rafael Police Department in California is starting a conversation across the country, including right here in Evansville.

The officer is holding signs that ask you to please say no to panhandling and yes to charities. 

Lynn Murphy is the San Rafael Police Department Mental Health Outreach Liaison.

"The focus has really been shifted to getting people into housing and wrapping them in the supportive services that they need in order to succeed in housing," Murphy said.

The police department is encouraging people all over the country to support places like United Caring Services in Evansville, stating handouts often feed addictions.

Jason Emmerson is the Executive Director for United Caring Services. He said,  "I wouldn't give financially to panhandlers, typically because most of them would be using that to serve purposes that are not healthy."

So we reached out to one panhandler here in Evansville. He didn't wish to be identified but said he's survived on panhandling for 10 years. "I don't get up here to make hundreds of dollars. I don't get up here to make fifty dollars. I get up there to make $10... $12 dollars and get everything I need for the day."

[If you want to volunteer or donate to UCS, click the following link: UCS Website]

He tells us medical issues are what cost him the most money. He has to find a new place to sleep every night. He has tried the local shelters but says its not enough to help with his medical conditions. "We duck in doorways, we go down to the river until they run us away from there."

UCS said even a few bucks to a panhandler could do the opposite to your intended effect.

"Even giving a few dollars potentially to a panhandler could cost the community multiple times that in police response, EMS response or whatever might be caused," said Emmerson. 

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.

  • LOCALMore>>

  • Henderson Co. fiscal court loans $10,000 to drug task force

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 11:30 PM EDT2018-05-31 03:30:48 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    A 14 News update with the war on drugs in western Kentucky. We reported last month that funding for task forces across the country are tied up because of an on-going federal lawsuit. 

    More >>

    A 14 News update with the war on drugs in western Kentucky. We reported last month that funding for task forces across the country are tied up because of an on-going federal lawsuit. 

    More >>

  • Thursday Alert Day: Hail and wind threat.

    Thursday Alert Day: Hail and wind threat.

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 10:22 PM EDT2018-05-31 02:22:10 GMT

    Our period of active weather will yield one more Alert Day for Thursday.  We're expecting a line of strong to severe thunderstorms to develop and push across the Tri-State with the threat of damaging winds and large hail.  The Storm Prediction Center has expanded the slight risk zone to include much of the lower Ohio Valley: With dew points in the upper 60's and lower 70's, there will be abundant moisture to fuel the storms.  Early sunshine will drive temperatures in...

    More >>

    Our period of active weather will yield one more Alert Day for Thursday.  We're expecting a line of strong to severe thunderstorms to develop and push across the Tri-State with the threat of damaging winds and large hail.  The Storm Prediction Center has expanded the slight risk zone to include much of the lower Ohio Valley: With dew points in the upper 60's and lower 70's, there will be abundant moisture to fuel the storms.  Early sunshine will drive temperatures in...

    More >>

  • Evansville Fire Dept. installs diesel exhaust removal systems

    Evansville Fire Dept. installs diesel exhaust removal systems

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-05-30 23:26:30 GMT
    Evansville Fire Department installs diesel exhaust removal systems. (WFIE)Evansville Fire Department installs diesel exhaust removal systems. (WFIE)

    Being a firefighter in Evansville is about to get safer.

    More >>

    Being a firefighter in Evansville is about to get safer.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly