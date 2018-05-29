California Police Dept. video encourages change for panhandling in Evansville

A viral video from the San Rafael Police Department in California is starting a conversation across the country, including right here in Evansville.

The officer is holding signs that ask you to please say no to panhandling and yes to charities.

Lynn Murphy is the San Rafael Police Department Mental Health Outreach Liaison.

"The focus has really been shifted to getting people into housing and wrapping them in the supportive services that they need in order to succeed in housing," Murphy said.

The police department is encouraging people all over the country to support places like United Caring Services in Evansville, stating handouts often feed addictions.

Jason Emmerson is the Executive Director for United Caring Services. He said, "I wouldn't give financially to panhandlers, typically because most of them would be using that to serve purposes that are not healthy."

So we reached out to one panhandler here in Evansville. He didn't wish to be identified but said he's survived on panhandling for 10 years. "I don't get up here to make hundreds of dollars. I don't get up here to make fifty dollars. I get up there to make $10... $12 dollars and get everything I need for the day."

He tells us medical issues are what cost him the most money. He has to find a new place to sleep every night. He has tried the local shelters but says its not enough to help with his medical conditions. "We duck in doorways, we go down to the river until they run us away from there."

UCS said even a few bucks to a panhandler could do the opposite to your intended effect.

"Even giving a few dollars potentially to a panhandler could cost the community multiple times that in police response, EMS response or whatever might be caused," said Emmerson.

