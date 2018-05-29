"Tree Canopy" removal postponed in Newburgh

If you've ever traveled into Newburgh from State Route 662, chances are you've noticed the long row of trees that greet you.

"It's the front door to the town," Knob Hill Tavern Owner Dan Kollker said.

Officials said the "tree canopy" removal that was set for Wednesday and Thursday has been postponed.

Lots of people in the area say they would be sad to see them go.

"I hate to see them do that," Kollker said. "I think it's something that makes Newburgh special," Kollker said.

Town officials said the "tree canopy" would be removed because it's a hazard to people driving though.

"I understand the hazard or this or that, but they have been there for an awful long time and it seems to me we could live with that," Kollker said.

We're told right now there are no plans for the space. Town officials say planting new trees is not an option due to the type of soil in that area. However, officials say they are looking at ways to fill the space with more landscaping.

"It is difficult to see anything that could top what is there," Kollker said.

We are told the tree removal is postponed until further notice, so for now, Newburgh residents can still enjoy them.

