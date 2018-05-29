Ohio Co. Schools adds two more school resource officers - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Ohio Co. Schools adds two more school resource officers

Posted by Katie Kapusta, Reporter
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
OHIO CO., KY (WFIE) -

Ohio County school administrators know school shootings can happen anywhere at anytime.

"Everyone is upset by the current events happening in our country," Scott Lewis the Ohio County School Superintendent said. "We need to be out in front of this and I think that's what our school district is doing."

The district is now adding two additional school resource officers. They already have one at the middle school and another at the high school, but these new officers will allow for more security at the elementary schools as well as busy times at the middle and high schools.

 "I think we're fortunate to have those, other counties don't," Sheriff Tracy Beatty said. "And now we're adding two more."

"It provides the students and staff with a sense of security," Lewis said. "Our resource officers at the high school and middle school have a great relationship with our kids and I think that's a positive too because you know they come and talk to them, tell them when things are going on."

Lewis says the officers will cost about $100,000.

"I think it's a good use of our money," he said.

But the district isn't stopping there. They've already purchased hand held metal detectors and the sheriff's office is working to get all school security video live streamed to the dispatch center.

"It will be an advantage to use if there is ever a situation in the school, we have those eyes in the school already," Beatty said. "We have that advantage of knowing where an individual could be."

But at the end of the day, they say, it's all about keeping the students and staff safe.

"We want our community to know that we're here to protect our kids," Beatty said.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

  • LOCALMore>>

  • Henderson Co. fiscal court loans $10,000 to drug task force

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 11:30 PM EDT2018-05-31 03:30:48 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    A 14 News update with the war on drugs in western Kentucky. We reported last month that funding for task forces across the country are tied up because of an on-going federal lawsuit. 

    More >>

    A 14 News update with the war on drugs in western Kentucky. We reported last month that funding for task forces across the country are tied up because of an on-going federal lawsuit. 

    More >>

  • Thursday Alert Day: Hail and wind threat.

    Thursday Alert Day: Hail and wind threat.

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 10:22 PM EDT2018-05-31 02:22:10 GMT

    Our period of active weather will yield one more Alert Day for Thursday.  We're expecting a line of strong to severe thunderstorms to develop and push across the Tri-State with the threat of damaging winds and large hail.  The Storm Prediction Center has expanded the slight risk zone to include much of the lower Ohio Valley: With dew points in the upper 60's and lower 70's, there will be abundant moisture to fuel the storms.  Early sunshine will drive temperatures in...

    More >>

    Our period of active weather will yield one more Alert Day for Thursday.  We're expecting a line of strong to severe thunderstorms to develop and push across the Tri-State with the threat of damaging winds and large hail.  The Storm Prediction Center has expanded the slight risk zone to include much of the lower Ohio Valley: With dew points in the upper 60's and lower 70's, there will be abundant moisture to fuel the storms.  Early sunshine will drive temperatures in...

    More >>

  • Evansville Fire Dept. installs diesel exhaust removal systems

    Evansville Fire Dept. installs diesel exhaust removal systems

    Wednesday, May 30 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-05-30 23:26:30 GMT
    Evansville Fire Department installs diesel exhaust removal systems. (WFIE)Evansville Fire Department installs diesel exhaust removal systems. (WFIE)

    Being a firefighter in Evansville is about to get safer.

    More >>

    Being a firefighter in Evansville is about to get safer.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly